The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the MAMASign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays an arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

The MAMASign input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input double FastLimit = 0.5 ; input double SlowLimit = 0.05 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; The input parameters of MAMA_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If several MAMA_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the compiled indicator file MAMASign.mq5 to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal