An include file contains a set of classes demonstrating one of methods of organizing lines hash array with a string key.



An example of usage:

#include <HashArray.mqh> void OnStart () { CHashArrayStringString Hash; Hash.Put( "k1" , "v1" ); Hash.Put( "k2" , "v2" ); Hash[ "k3" ] = "v3" ; Hash[ "k2" ] = "vv2" ; string t1 = Hash[ "k1" ].value; string t2 = Hash[ "k2" ].value; string t3 = Hash[ "k3" ].value; Alert ( "k1=" ,t1); Alert ( "k2=" ,t2); Alert ( "k3=" ,t3); }





The result:





Performance test:

#include <HashArray.mqh> void OnStart () { CHashArrayStringString Hash(); uint StartTime= GetTickCount (); for ( int n= 0 ; n< 10000 ; n++) { Hash[ "key" + IntegerToString (n)] = "trash" ; } uint timeTotal = GetTickCount () - StartTime; Alert ( "add 10k elements in " , IntegerToString (timeTotal), " ms" ); }

add 10k elements in 31 ms



