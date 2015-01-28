Watch how to download trading robots for free
CHashArrayStringString - library for MetaTrader 5
- 4640
An include file contains a set of classes demonstrating one of methods of organizing lines hash array with a string key.
An example of usage:
#include <HashArray.mqh> void OnStart() { CHashArrayStringString Hash; Hash.Put("k1", "v1"); Hash.Put("k2", "v2"); Hash["k3"] = "v3"; Hash["k2"] = "vv2"; string t1 = Hash["k1"].value; string t2 = Hash["k2"].value; string t3 = Hash["k3"].value; Alert("k1=",t1); Alert("k2=",t2); Alert("k3=",t3); }
The result:
Performance test:
#include <HashArray.mqh> void OnStart() { CHashArrayStringString Hash(); uint StartTime=GetTickCount(); for(int n=0; n<10000; n++) { Hash["key"+IntegerToString(n)] = "trash"; } uint timeTotal = GetTickCount() - StartTime; Alert("add 10k elements in ", IntegerToString(timeTotal), " ms"); }
add 10k elements in 31 ms
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7047
