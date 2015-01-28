CodeBaseSections
Libraries

CHashArrayStringString - library for MetaTrader 5

Mikhail Vdovin
\MQL5\Scripts\
test_chasharraystringstring.mq5 (1.16 KB) view
test_chasharrayperformance.mq5 (1.09 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
hasharray.mqh (5.08 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An include file contains a set of classes demonstrating one of methods of organizing lines hash array with a string key.

An example of usage:

#include <HashArray.mqh>

void OnStart()
  {
   CHashArrayStringString Hash;
   Hash.Put("k1", "v1");
   Hash.Put("k2", "v2");

   Hash["k3"] = "v3";
   Hash["k2"] = "vv2";

   string t1 = Hash["k1"].value;
   string t2 = Hash["k2"].value;
   string t3 = Hash["k3"].value;

   Alert("k1=",t1);
   Alert("k2=",t2);
   Alert("k3=",t3);
  }


The result:


Performance test:

#include <HashArray.mqh>
void OnStart()
{
   CHashArrayStringString Hash();
   uint StartTime=GetTickCount();
   for(int n=0; n<10000; n++)
   {
      Hash["key"+IntegerToString(n)] = "trash";
   }
   uint timeTotal = GetTickCount() - StartTime;
   Alert("add 10k elements in ", IntegerToString(timeTotal), " ms");
   
}
add 10k elements in 31 ms

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7047

