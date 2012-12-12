CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_RMACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4663
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
exp_rmacd.mq5 (10.66 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorrmacd.mq5 (11.53 KB) view
trvi.mq5 (7.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_RMACD Expert Advisor drawn on the signals taken from the ColorRMACD histogram. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough of the zero level of the RMACD histogram or the direction of the histogram or signal line are changed and there is also breakthrough in signal line histogram (depending on the options selected in Mode input parameter).

Place ColorRMACD.ex5 and TRVI.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1207

Color RMACD Color RMACD

The MACD histogram drawn on the basis of the RVI technical indicator and the TRVI custom indicator.

EA_MALR EA_MALR

The Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the MALR indicator. Trailing stop, lot increase, averaging and reversal functions are available

Kolier_SuperTrend Kolier_SuperTrend

The breakthrough trend indicator

Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend

Trading system using the Kolier_SuperTrend trend indicator