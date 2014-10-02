CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Color Linear Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Victor Nikolaev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16338
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
LRMA_Color.mq5 (3.89 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Color version of the Linear Regression indicator.

Linear regression is a statistical tool used to predict future prices based on past data.

The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values​​.

Input parameters:

Color Linear Regression indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11899

Linear Regression Linear Regression

The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values​​.

AwesomeModPips AwesomeModPips

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome Oscillator indicator.

Apply Template Apply Template

Simple script for apply template and/or timeframe to all charts opened.

Script and Template for Market Analysis Script and Template for Market Analysis

Script to apply my template to all charts opened.