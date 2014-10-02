Watch how to download trading robots for free
Color Linear Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Color version of the Linear Regression indicator.
Linear regression is a statistical tool used to predict future prices based on past data.
The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values.
Input parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11899
