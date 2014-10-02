Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Linear Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 18660
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Linear regression is a statistical tool used to predict future prices based on past data.
The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values.
As input parameters used the number of bars (candles) to use in the calculation. This indicator is a good for use in Expert Advisors.
Input parameters:
- input int LRMAPeriod=14; // Period LRMA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11898
This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome Oscillator indicator.PipsToAverage
This indicator measures the (smoothed) distance in pips between the close and an exponential moving average.
Color version of the Linear Regression indicator.Apply Template
Simple script for apply template and/or timeframe to all charts opened.