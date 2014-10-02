CodeBaseSections
Linear Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Victor Nikolaev
18660
(39)
LRMA.mq5 (3.55 KB) view
Linear regression is a statistical tool used to predict future prices based on past data.

The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values​​.

As input parameters used the number of bars (candles) to use in the calculation. This indicator is a good for use in Expert Advisors.

Input parameters:

  • input int      LRMAPeriod=14; // Period LRMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11898

