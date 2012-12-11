Join our fan page
Exp_2pbIdealMA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_2pbIdealMA indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Averages. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of a fast 2pbIdeal1MA Moving Average with a slow 2pbIdeal3MA Moving Average. The upward breakthrough of the slow Moving Average by the fast Moving Average serves as a signal for a buy. The downward breakthrough serves as a signal for a sell.
Place 2pbIdeal1MA.ex5 and 2pbIdeal3MA.ex5 complied files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicator.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
