True RVI - Relative Strength Index (liveliness) of market - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
VladMsk
An alternative replacement for the standard RVI indicator which considers trades volume.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.06.2010.
Fig.1 The True RVI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1157
