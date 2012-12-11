CodeBaseSections
True RVI - Relative Strength Index (liveliness) of market - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

VladMsk

An alternative replacement for the standard RVI indicator which considers trades volume.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.06.2010.  

Fig.1 The True RVI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1157

VLT_TRADER VLT_TRADER

When market activity decreases, then the Expert Advisor places two pending stop orders

True MFI (Alternative to the standard MFI) True MFI (Alternative to the standard MFI)

Rise or fall in prices is often preceded by increased activity of trading. The True MFI indicator tries to use this factor.

Exp_2pbIdealMA Exp_2pbIdealMA

The Exp_2pbIdealMA indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Averages. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of a fast 2pbIdeal1MA Moving Average with a slow 2pbIdeal3MA Moving Average

2pbIdealXOSMA 2pbIdealXOSMA

The 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator represents the MACD histogram based on the 2pbIdeal1MA and 2pbIdeal3MA indicators.