Rise or fall in prices is often preceded by increased activity of trading. The True MFI indicator tries to use this factor.

When market activity decreases, then the Expert Advisor places two pending stop orders

The Exp_2pbIdealMA indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Averages. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of a fast 2pbIdeal1MA Moving Average with a slow 2pbIdeal3MA Moving Average

The 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator represents the MACD histogram based on the 2pbIdeal1MA and 2pbIdeal3MA indicators.