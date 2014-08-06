CodeBaseSections
Exp_KaufWMAcross - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5776
(37)
The Exp_KaufWMAcross trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the KaufWMAcross indicator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator KaufWMAcross.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at GBPUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11418

BvsB_HTF BvsB_HTF

The BvsB indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_BvsB Exp_BvsB

The Exp_BvsB Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the trend indicator BvsB.

Simple ZigZag Simple ZigZag

Another zigzag version with a simple code that correctly determines peaks.

Exp_SimpleBars Exp_SimpleBars

The Exp_SimpleBars Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the trend indicator SimpleBars.