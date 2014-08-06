The Exp_KaufWMAcross trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the KaufWMAcross indicator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator KaufWMAcross.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at GBPUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results