Exp_KaufWMAcross - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_KaufWMAcross trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the KaufWMAcross indicator.
The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.
The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator KaufWMAcross.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at GBPUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11418
