The Exp_BvsB Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the trend indicator BvsB.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BvsB.ex5 to terminal_data_older\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results