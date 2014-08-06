CodeBaseSections
Indicators

KaufWMAcross - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6859
(34)
Real author:

John Smith

A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossing of a classical moving average with Kaufman's AMA indicator.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 01.05.2008.

Figure 1. The KaufWMAcross indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11406

