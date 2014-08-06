Watch how to download trading robots for free
KaufWMAcross - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
John Smith
A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossing of a classical moving average with Kaufman's AMA indicator.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 01.05.2008.
Figure 1. The KaufWMAcross indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11406
BvsB
An indicator for trend following trading implemented in the form of a colored cloud.LarryWilliams_MinMax
A MetaTrader 5 indicator of short-term, medium-term and log-term extreme points created based on the book of Larry Williams "Long-term secrets to short-term trading".