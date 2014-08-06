Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundCandle_SimpleBars_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6156
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the SimpleBars indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or red, shadows are painted in the lime or orange color.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file SimpleBars.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_SimpleBars_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11399
The RegressionPolynomial indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.MaByMaSignal
A semaphore signal indicator that uses the algorithm of crossing of two Moving Averages obtained from two consecutive averages.
A MetaTrader 5 indicator of short-term, medium-term and log-term extreme points created based on the book of Larry Williams "Long-term secrets to short-term trading".BvsB
An indicator for trend following trading implemented in the form of a colored cloud.