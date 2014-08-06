The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the SimpleBars indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or red, shadows are painted in the lime or orange color.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file SimpleBars.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_SimpleBars_HTF