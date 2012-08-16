CodeBaseSections
MFI_price - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Money Flow Index, MFI uses typical price for its creation. I used standard code of the indicator and just added possibility to select all types of applied prices.

Input parameters:

Applied_price:

  • 0 – close price,
  • 1 – open price,
  • 2 - high price,
  • 3 - low price,
  • 4 –median price, (high+low)/2,
  • 5 - typical price,, (high+low+close)/3,
  • 6 - weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.


Indicator MFI_price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10795

