MFI_price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 19300
-
Indicator Money Flow Index, MFI uses typical price for its creation. I used standard code of the indicator and just added possibility to select all types of applied prices.
Input parameters:
Applied_price:
- 0 – close price,
- 1 – open price,
- 2 - high price,
- 3 - low price,
- 4 –median price, (high+low)/2,
- 5 - typical price,, (high+low+close)/3,
- 6 - weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
Indicator MFI_price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10795
