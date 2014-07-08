CodeBaseSections
RSIWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
rsiwithflat.mq5 (9.34 KB) view
Relative Strength Index with the market flat state detection option.

If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located at the value of 50, and a thick blue line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat=100; // flat value in points

Figure 1. Indicator RSIWithFlat

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11268

MFIWithFlat MFIWithFlat

Money Flow Index with the market flat state detection option.

RVIWithFlat RVIWithFlat

Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.

Exp_HullTrend Exp_HullTrend

The Exp_HullTrend Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the trend indicator HullTrend.

Exp_TSI_MACD Exp_TSI_MACD

The Exp_CronexRSI Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TSI_MACD oscillator.