Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MFIWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5274
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Powered byStep
Money Flow Index with the market flat state detection option. If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located at the value of 50, and a thick gray line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:
input uint flat=100; // flat value in points
Figure 1. Indicator MFIWithFlat
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11267
Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.SpearmanRankCorrelation_HTF
The SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Relative Strength Index with the market flat state detection option.Exp_HullTrend
The Exp_HullTrend Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the trend indicator HullTrend.