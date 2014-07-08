Real author:

Powered byStep

Money Flow Index with the market flat state detection option. If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located at the value of 50, and a thick gray line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat= 100 ;

Figure 1. Indicator MFIWithFlat