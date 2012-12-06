Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iWPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5783
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Larry Williams' the Percent Range indicator drawn in the zigzag form. The indicator can be calculated and set in a fixed timeframe.
Fig.1 The iWPR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1112
Close Flat Channel
It defines the boundaries of a flat channel based on bars closings.High Low Flat Channel
Defines the boundaries of flat channel based on bars extremums
iAlligator_HTF
The Alligator of Bill Williams drawn in the zigzag form. The indicator can be calculated and set in a fixed timeframe.EMA
Classic exponential Moving Average with the ability to use real numbers as the averaging period.