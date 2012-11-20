CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_DrawMode - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Serhii Ivanenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8358
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator has an option for the user to change the drawing mode. Here, it is exemplified by CCI but it can in fact be similarly applied to any oscillator. The histogram is enhanced with a new parameter "Confirmation (number of bars)" the purpose and application of which are identical to the similar parameter WoodieCCI. Note that this parameter does not affect the line and color fill drawing modes.

CCI_DrawMode - settings


CCI_DrawMode - Draw Filling


CCI_DrawMode - Draw Histogram


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1088

Trade_Time Trade_Time

This indicator draws a period of operation that specifies trade start time and trade stop time.

up3x1 up3x1

The Expert Advisor based on three moving averages and exit using Stop Loss or Take Profit. It sets up a market entry upon the conclusion of a trend on the trend reversal.

HistVolatility HistVolatility

This indicator calculates the classic historical volatility of a financial asset.

ParkinsonHistVolatility ParkinsonHistVolatility

Parkinson's historical volatility.