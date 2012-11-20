Some intraday manual trading systems use trade start and trade stop time. For example, the night flat is determined at 8 a.m. After 8 p.m. no new trades are allowed and any open trades are forcibly closed.

This indicator draws a period of operation that specifies trade start time and trade stop time.

You can set different colors of the rectangle for different color schemes and use the fill.







The operation of the indicator is shown in this video: