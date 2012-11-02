CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GMMA_Long_Gistogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8493
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

The idea by Matt Trigwell, the implementation of the histogram by DmMikl86

The indicator is based on GMMA_long. The idea was to convert it into a histogram for easy perception. This is a trend-following indicator.

It was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 11.10.2010.  

Fig.1 The GMMA_Long_Gistogram Indicator

Fig.1 The GMMA_Long_Gistogram Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1058

SpearmanStack_X20 (SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator threads) SpearmanStack_X20 (SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator threads)

Twenty lines of the Spearman's Rank Correlation indicator in one window

ColorXATR ColorXATR

Smoothed ATR that uses color to show whether the trend strengthens or weakens.

gpfTCPivotLimit gpfTCPivotLimit

The trading system operating based on the bounce off the support/resistance levels of the Pivot indicator

gpfTCPivotStop gpfTCPivotStop

The Expert Advisor based on daily Pivot support.