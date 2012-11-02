Real Author:

The idea by Matt Trigwell, the implementation of the histogram by DmMikl86

The indicator is based on GMMA_long. The idea was to convert it into a histogram for easy perception. This is a trend-following indicator.

It was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 11.10.2010.

Fig.1 The GMMA_Long_Gistogram Indicator