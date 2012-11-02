Watch how to download trading robots for free
GMMA_Long_Gistogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
GMMA_Long_Gistogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8493
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Real Author:
The idea by Matt Trigwell, the implementation of the histogram by DmMikl86
The indicator is based on GMMA_long. The idea was to convert it into a histogram for easy perception. This is a trend-following indicator.
It was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 11.10.2010.
Fig.1 The GMMA_Long_Gistogram Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1058
