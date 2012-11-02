CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SpearmanStack_X20 (SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator threads) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6864
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

Ivan Kornilov

Twenty lines of the Spearman's Rank Correlation indicator in one window.

This indicator was originally implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.12.2010.

Image:

Fig.1 The SpearmanStack_X20.mq5 indicator

SpearmanStack_X20.mq5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1056

ColorXATR ColorXATR

Smoothed ATR that uses color to show whether the trend strengthens or weakens.

IncGUI_BitPic IncGUI_BitPic

Graphical control for pixel drawing.

GMMA_Long_Gistogram GMMA_Long_Gistogram

The GMMA Long indicator converted into a histogram for a better visualization.

gpfTCPivotLimit gpfTCPivotLimit

The trading system operating based on the bounce off the support/resistance levels of the Pivot indicator