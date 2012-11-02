Watch how to download trading robots for free
SpearmanStack_X20 (SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator threads) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real Author:
Ivan Kornilov
Twenty lines of the Spearman's Rank Correlation indicator in one window.
This indicator was originally implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.12.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1056
