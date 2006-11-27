Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Artificial Intelligence - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 73840
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The use of "Perceptron".
Prepare for optimization:
Contrarian trade MA
Contrarian trade using MA indicator And Trendfollow trade using Breakout systemang AZad(C)
The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).
periodgen
Quckly generate histoircal data from any M1 data such as alpari for all time frames up to D1. Shift Time to suit your server.SMA MultiHedge
A kind of hedging style play base on "BaseSymbol" and hedge "Hedge.Symbol" to reduce the risk including the auto-calculate-correlation-function for all BaseSymbol-Hedge.Symbol.