EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 12.10 - 19.10: Bearish Ranging

D1 price is on bearish ranging between 1.2500 support and 1.2791 resistance levels.

H4 price is on bullish correction:



price is above Senkou Span A line which is indicating the bullish as a primary trend

Senkou Span B line was broken and the price came to inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo: this is indicating the secondary correction with the ranging market condition.



W1 price is on bearish for trying to break 1.2500 key support level.

MN price: bearish - Chinkou Span line crossed the price on open bar together with 1.2571 support level to be broken on open bar too. If Chinkou Span line will break MN price from above to below on close monthly bar so we may see the bearish market condition for this pair to be up to the end of next years for example :) I just hope it will not be start on this November.



If D1 price will break 1.2500 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing (good to open sell trade for example)

If D1 price will break 1.2791 resistance - we may see the secondary market rally inside primary bearish (good to counter-trend trading systems)

If not so we may see the ranging market condition within bearish.



Recommendation for long : watch D1 price to break 1.2791 resistance for possible buy trade

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-10-14 06:45 GMT (or 08:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - French CPI]

2014-10-14 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

2014-10-15 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - PPI]

2014-10-15 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]

2014-10-15 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]

2014-10-15 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]

2014-10-15 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales]

2014-10-15 18:00 GMT (or 20:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]

2014-10-16 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI]

2014-10-16 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2014-10-16 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]

2014-10-17 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]

2014-10-17 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]

2014-10-17 13:55 GMT (or 15:55 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement

Resistance

Support

1.2716

1.2609

1.2791

1.2571

1.3160

1.2500













SUMMARY : bearish



TREND : bearish





