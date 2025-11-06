AI Trading Preset System: How to Choose the Right Strategy Without Building From Scratch

Signal A: +42.64% in one week using the Aggressive preset.

Signal B: +15.67% in one week using the Intraday preset.

Same EA. Same AI provider. Same automatic session filtering. Different presets.

The difference? One preset fires every 5 minutes looking for high-frequency setups. The other waits for quality structure development over hours.

Here's the problem most traders face when adding AI to their trading: you can configure anything, which means you have to configure everything. AI provider. Reasoning effort. System prompts. Risk parameters. Session filters. Query frequency. Confidence thresholds.

Most traders spend weeks testing configurations, burning through API costs, trying to find what works.

Presets solve this by giving you proven starting points instead of blank configurations.

You don't build a gold trading strategy from scratch. You choose the approach that matches your trading style, and the preset handles the configuration.

Here's how the 4 Alpha Pulse AI presets work, what makes each one different, and how to choose the one that fits you - based on what ~25 traders are discovering as they test them live.

What a Preset Actually Is (And Why It Matters)

A preset isn't just "saved settings." It's a complete trading approach with AI instructions, risk logic, and timing parameters configured to work together.

What's pre-configured in each preset:

The AI system prompt (what the AI is instructed to look for and how to evaluate setups). Query frequency (how often the AI analyzes the market). Confidence threshold (how certain the AI needs to be before taking a trade). Position management logic (how trades scale and exit). Multi-timeframe analysis setup (which timeframes the AI considers). Session filtering and DST adjustment (when the preset operates).

What you still control:

Lot sizing (your risk per trade). AI provider selection (Gemini, GPT-5, Claude, Qwen, Grok, DeepSeek). Reasoning effort level (though High works best for all presets). Which sessions to trade (though all presets default to London session + 4h before / +2h after).

The preset handles strategy logic. You handle risk sizing and AI configuration.

This is why Signal A and Signal B can run the same EA with dramatically different results - they're using different presets, which means different strategies entirely.

The 4 Presets: What Makes Each One Different

Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 includes 4 pre-configured strategies. Each one designed for a different trading approach.

XAUUSD M5 Aggressive

The high-frequency approach.

This preset queries the AI every 5 minutes. It's looking for setups constantly. When structure aligns on M15 but entry precision happens on M5, it takes the trade.

How it's configured:

Timeframe analysis: M15 structure, M5 entry timing

Query frequency: Every 5 minutes (high-frequency)

Confidence threshold: 69% (lower than other presets = more trades)

Holding time: Minutes to a few hours

AI focus: Fast structure shifts, momentum confirmation

Who it's for:

You want more trading opportunities. You can monitor trades during active sessions. You're comfortable with faster decision-making. You prefer quantity of setups with proper filtering over waiting for perfect quality.

Signal A uses this preset: +42.64% in one week (early data, forward testing only).

This doesn't mean you'll get those results. It means the Aggressive preset can produce results when market conditions align with its high-frequency approach.

XAUUSD Intraday M15

The structure development approach.

This preset waits for quality. It analyzes H4, H1, and M15 together. When all three timeframes show structural alignment, it looks for entries. Trades last 2-8 hours typically.

How it's configured:

Timeframe analysis: H4 (trend), H1 (structure), M15 (entry)

Query frequency: Moderate (not every 5 minutes)

Confidence threshold: Higher than Aggressive (fewer but higher-quality trades)

Holding time: 2-8 hours

AI focus: Multi-timeframe structure alignment, directional conviction

Who it's for:

You want quality over quantity. You prefer trades that develop over hours, not minutes. You like multi-timeframe confirmation before entering. You're patient enough to let structure build.

Signal B uses this preset: +15.67% in one week (early data, forward testing only).

Different approach, different results. Fewer trades, longer holding times, different risk profile.

ICT Intraday M15

The ICT methodology approach.

If you follow Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, this preset speaks your language. It looks for order blocks, fair value gaps (FVGs), liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts.

How it's configured:

Timeframe analysis: M15 for intraday ICT setups

AI focus: Order blocks, FVGs, liquidity grabs, break of structure (BOS)

Query approach: Looks for ICT-specific patterns

Holding time: Intraday (similar to XAUUSD Intraday M15 timeframe)

Session logic: Same as other presets (London session focus)

Who it's for:

You trade using ICT concepts. You understand order blocks and fair value gaps. You want AI to identify ICT setups instead of generic trend-following. Your system prompt can reference ICT terminology and the AI understands it.

Community feedback:

~25 users testing presets. Some ICT traders report this preset "speaks their language" better than trying to configure generic trend-following for ICT analysis.

XAGUSD Structure H1

The silver trading approach.

Not gold - silver. Different market, different behavior, different timeframe.

How it's configured:

Instrument: Silver (XAGUSD) instead of gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe analysis: H1 (higher timeframe than gold presets)

AI focus: Multi-timeframe edge detection, structural quality

Trade frequency: Quality over frequency (fewer trades, higher conviction)

Holding time: Longer than gold intraday presets

Who it's for:

You want to trade silver with AI analysis. You prefer higher timeframe structure over fast intraday moves. You want to diversify beyond gold. You're comfortable with fewer trading opportunities in exchange for cleaner structure.

Why silver gets its own preset:

Silver moves differently than gold. Wider spreads, different volatility patterns, different session behavior. The AI needs different instructions for evaluating silver setups vs gold setups.

How to Choose Your Preset

You're not picking "best" - you're picking "best for your style."

Ask yourself:

How often do you want trades?

High frequency → M5 Aggressive

Quality over quantity → Intraday M15 or XAGUSD H1

Moderate frequency with ICT focus → ICT Intraday M15

What timeframe do you prefer watching?

M5 precision → M5 Aggressive

M15 intraday → Intraday M15 or ICT Intraday M15

H1 structure → XAGUSD H1

Do you follow ICT methodology?

Yes → ICT Intraday M15

No → Choose based on frequency and timeframe preference

Gold or silver?

Gold → XAUUSD presets

Silver (or want to diversify) → XAGUSD H1

Can you monitor trades actively during sessions?

Yes → M5 Aggressive works (high frequency benefits from monitoring)

Prefer set-and-forget → Intraday presets (longer holding, less monitoring)

The community of ~25 users is discovering: some traders run one preset. Some run two presets in parallel (Aggressive + Intraday for different accounts or risk profiles). There's no "correct" approach - just matching preset behavior to your trading style.

What the Community is Discovering

~25 traders currently testing Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 with different presets. Here's what's emerging:

Aggressive preset attracts traders who:

Want to "be in the market" more often. Can monitor trades during London/NY sessions. Prefer faster feedback (know if setup works within hours, not days). Accept that more trades = more noise to filter through.

Intraday preset attracts traders who:

Want fewer, cleaner trades. Prefer multi-timeframe confirmation before entering. Can wait hours for structure to develop. Like the "set and check later" approach.

ICT preset attracts traders who:

Already trade using ICT concepts manually. Want AI to identify order blocks and FVGs instead of generic support/resistance. Speak ICT terminology and want the AI to analyze using those concepts.

XAGUSD preset attracts traders who:

Want to diversify beyond gold. Prefer higher timeframe analysis. Trade silver already and want AI assistance. Looking for less crowded market than XAUUSD.

The surprising discovery:

No clear "winner" between Aggressive and Intraday. Signal A (Aggressive) shows higher percentage gain in week one. Signal B (Intraday) shows steadier equity curve with less volatility. Different traders prefer different tradeoffs.

This is exactly why presets exist - there's no universal "best" configuration. There's only "best for your style."

Why Presets vs Building From Scratch

You could spend weeks configuring your own AI trading system:

Write system prompts. Test query frequency. Optimize confidence thresholds. Configure multi-timeframe logic. Set up position management. Test different session filters. Burn through API costs testing.

Or you could start with a preset that already works.

The presets in Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 represent months of testing. The AI prompting for each preset is optimized for its specific approach. The confidence thresholds are calibrated for the query frequency. The multi-timeframe logic matches the holding time expectations.

You're not locked into presets forever. You can adjust parameters. You can modify system prompts if you want. But you start from a working foundation instead of a blank slate.

What all presets share:

Same session logic (06:00-21:00 broker time = London session + 4h before / +2h after)

Same automatic DST adjustment (no manual timezone math)

Same AI provider options (choose between Gemini, GPT-5, Claude, Qwen, Grok, DeepSeek)

Same reasoning effort levels (though High performs best for all)

Same risk management framework (you control lot sizing)

What makes each preset different:

AI system prompt (what the AI is instructed to look for)

Query frequency (how often AI analyzes the market)

Confidence threshold (how certain AI needs to be before trading)

Timeframe analysis setup (which timeframes and how they're weighted)

Position management nuances (scaling, exit logic)

The infrastructure is the same. The strategy approach is different.

The Preset Selection Process

Here's how to actually choose when you configure Alpha Pulse AI:

Step 1: Identify your trading style

Do you want high frequency or quality over quantity? Do you follow ICT concepts or generic trend-following? Gold or silver?

Step 2: Select matching preset

M5 Aggressive = high frequency gold

Intraday M15 = quality gold with multi-timeframe

ICT Intraday M15 = ICT concepts on gold

XAGUSD H1 = quality silver with higher timeframe

Step 3: Configure basics

Choose your AI provider (Gemini 2.5 Pro if using free tokens). Set reasoning effort to High. Configure your lot sizing for your account size. Confirm session settings (default London focus works for most).

Step 4: Let it run

The preset handles strategy decisions. You monitor results. Don't switch presets after 2 days. Give it 2-4 weeks to see how the preset performs across different market conditions.

Step 5: Adjust only if needed

If results aren't matching expectations after several weeks, consider: different preset might fit market conditions better, your lot sizing might need adjustment, your AI provider choice could be affecting decisions (test different providers).

But don't change everything at once. One variable at a time.

What Happens When You Use Presets

The impact is immediate: you skip the configuration paralysis.

Instead of:

"Should I query every 5 minutes or every 30 minutes?"

"What confidence threshold works for gold?"

"How do I write a system prompt for ICT analysis?"

"Which timeframe combination produces best results?"

"How aggressive should position management be?"

You get:

"I want high-frequency → M5 Aggressive preset"

"I want quality structure → Intraday M15 preset"

"I follow ICT → ICT Intraday M15 preset"

"I trade silver → XAGUSD H1 preset"

The preset handles the configuration complexity. You focus on risk management and letting the strategy run.

What you gain:

Faster setup (choose preset, set lot size, run it). Proven AI prompting (months of testing built in). Calibrated parameters (query frequency matches confidence thresholds). Community reference points (others using same preset, sharing experiences).

What you lose:

Total customization freedom. If you want to build completely custom AI prompting and test every variable yourself, presets constrain you.

But most traders don't want total freedom. They want a working strategy without spending months testing configurations.

Where This Goes Next

The preset system isn't static. As the community of ~25 users grows and tests more, patterns emerge.

Which presets perform better in ranging vs trending markets? How do different AI providers affect each preset's performance? What session configurations work best with each preset? Which presets handle news events better?

These questions get answered through distributed testing - dozens of traders running the same presets, seeing what works.

You're not testing alone. You're joining a community discovering what works with each preset across different market conditions, account sizes, and AI providers.

Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 includes all 4 presets. Choose the one that matches your trading style. Configure your risk parameters. Let the preset handle the strategy complexity.

Current pricing: $297, moving to $397 soon.

Two live Myfxbook signals proving different presets work:

Signal A: +42.64% in one week (M5 Aggressive preset)

Signal B: +15.67% in one week (Intraday M15 preset)

Early data from real forward testing. You can follow these signals live and see different preset approaches in action.

~25 traders currently testing different presets. The pattern emerging: preset selection matters as much as AI provider selection. Match the preset to your style, and the AI handles the rest.

If you're building AI into your gold trading, don't start from scratch. Choose a preset that matches your approach - high frequency, quality structure, ICT methodology, or silver trading. Let months of testing work for you instead of repeating the same configuration experiments everyone else already ran.

The preset you choose now determines whether you trade like you want to trade or spend weeks figuring out how to configure the AI to match your style.

Get Alpha Pulse AI - 4 Pre-Configured Presets, From $297

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