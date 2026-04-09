Apex Drawdown Zero — Live MyFxBook Results: +106% Gain, 0.39% Drawdown on Real Prop Firm Account

🚀 Real Results. No Demo. No Backtest.

Most EA sellers show you a backtest.

I show you a live account.

After months of development and real-money testing, I'm sharing the verified MyFxBook results for Apex Drawdown Zero — my flagship prop firm Expert Advisor built specifically for GBPJPY and EURUSD on MT5.

📊 Live Verified Statistics





Account 1 — Apex Drawdown Zero Live 🔗

Metric Result Total Gain +106% Drawdown 0.39% Profit Factor 3.56 Starting Balance $600 Account Type Live — Real Money

Account 2 — Apex EA V4 Live 🔗

Both accounts are publicly verified on MyFxBook. Every trade is tracked. Nothing is hidden.

🧠 What Makes Apex Drawdown Zero Different?

Most prop firm EAs fail for one of three reasons:

They blow accounts chasing profit targets aggressively They ignore daily drawdown limits and get disqualified They work on demo but fail on live spreads and execution

Apex Drawdown Zero was engineered around all three problems.

The EA monitors drawdown in real time, scales risk intelligently based on account equity, and is optimized for the live spread environment of GBPJPY — one of the most liquid and trend-consistent pairs available.

🎯 Key Features

✅ Prop Firm Safe — Respects daily and overall drawdown limits automatically

— Respects daily and overall drawdown limits automatically ✅ Live Verified — Two independent MyFxBook accounts with real money

— Two independent MyFxBook accounts with real money ✅ MT5 Native — Built and optimized in MQL5 from the ground up

— Built and optimized in MQL5 from the ground up ✅ Primary Pair: GBPJPY — with optional EURUSD configuration

— with optional EURUSD configuration ✅ V3 Update Coming — New version releasing with improved entry logic

— New version releasing with improved entry logic ✅ Set Files Included — Full configuration support on purchase

💰 Real Growth Example

Starting with just $600, the live account grew past $1,240 and continues running. No martingale blow-ups. No hidden tricks. Just consistent, disciplined automated trading.

That is +106% verified gain with a drawdown of under 0.4% — a profit factor of 3.56.

For context, a profit factor above 2.0 is considered excellent in algorithmic trading. Apex Drawdown Zero is running at 1.78× that benchmark.

👨‍💻 About the Developer

I'm Tshivhidzo Mbedzi, EA developer at MCP Labs, based in South Africa. I've published 14+ Expert Advisors on the MQL5 marketplace and run an active community of 500+ traders on Discord.

I trade these EAs on my own accounts before releasing them to the public. What you buy is what I run.

🛍️ Get Apex Drawdown Zero

Platform Link 🌐 Main Store https://grizzlytrading.online/ 🎯 Direct Product https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain 📦 MQL5 Marketplace https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller ☕ Ko-fi (Alt Payment) 🔗 All Links https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex

💰 Pay with crypto (BTC/ETH/USDT/USDC) and save 30% — DM me directly for your invoice. USDT accepted on TRC-20.

💬 Questions?

Drop a comment below or join the Discord community via the Linktree above. I respond personally.

Verified live trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade responsibly.

Tags to add on MQL5: prop firm EA , GBPJPY , low drawdown , MyFxBook verified , MT5 expert advisor , automated trading , FTMO , Apex Funding

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