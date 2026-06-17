⏳ 14 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Get The Free Demo Now

Never Get Stopped Out Before The Real Move Again.

Gold breaks. You enter. Price moves your way, pulls back, stops you out. Then it continues exactly where you expected. Without you.

That sequence has cost gold traders more money than any indicator ever saved them. And almost every gold EA on the market ignores it completely.

Nova GOLD Breakout was built around that exact problem.

Here Is What Changes

When price retests the broken level after a breakout, the EA enters again. Same direction, same stop. That pullback is a second opportunity at the same trade, often at a better price. You are back in the move instead of watching it from the sidelines.

And when the breakout fails completely? Price pushes through the opposite side of the range. The EA enters the fallback trade in the new direction. One failed breakout becomes a new trade instead of just a loss.

Three stages. Fully automated. XAUUSD M1.

Try It For Free Before July 1

Free demo in the Strategy Tester right now. Run it on XAUUSD M1 and see the three stages in action on real gold price history before you spend anything.

Watch live trades posted every session on Telegram.

t.me/novaalgotrading

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 14 days left. That is the only deadline.

Watch Live Trades Free | Get The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.