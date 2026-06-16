⏳ 15 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Try The Free Demo Now

Half The Campaign Gone. Here Is What You Still Have Time To Do.

15 days left. That is exactly halfway through this launch window. If you have been following along and have not tried the demo yet, this is the post that should change that.

Not because of pressure. Because everything you need to make a real decision is already free and available right now. After July 1 the price doubles and the window closes permanently.

Three Things. All Free. All Available Now.

The demo. Strategy Tester, XAUUSD M1, run it across as much historical data as you want. See the breakout entries, the retest trades, the fallback trades. See the drawdowns. Full picture, nothing hidden, before you spend anything.

The Telegram channel. Every live trade posted in real time. Watch a few days of real gold sessions and see how the three stage logic handles actual market conditions.

t.me/novaalgotrading

The live signal. Full account history visible on MQL5. Every trade on record.

Nova 002 Live Signal

What Happens If You Wait

The EA does not change on July 1. The logic stays the same, the live signal keeps running, the Telegram channel keeps posting. The only thing that changes is the price. $99 becomes $249. That is a $150 difference for the exact same product.

15 days. Use them.

Join The Telegram Channel | Get The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.