⏳ 15 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

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Tired Of Getting Stopped Out Before The Real Move?

Every gold trader knows this feeling. The breakout fires. You enter. Price moves your way, then pulls back, hits your stop, and continues to the exact target you had in mind. Without you.

It is not bad luck. It is gold. That is how it moves. And most gold EAs have no answer for it.

Nova GOLD Breakout was built for that exact moment.

What Happens When Price Retests

When price pulls back to a broken level, most systems are already sitting on a loss waiting to get stopped out. Nova GOLD Breakout enters again. Same direction, same stop. Because a retest of a broken level is a second opportunity at the same trade, often at a better price than the original entry.

And if the breakout fails completely and price breaks the other side of the range? The EA enters the fallback trade in the new direction. A failed breakout breaking the opposite level is one of the clearest signals on gold. This system trades it instead of ignoring it.

Three stages. Every session. Fully automated on XAUUSD M1.

See It Before You Buy

Watch every trade posted live on Telegram, free, no commitment.

t.me/novaalgotrading

Or run the free demo yourself in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M1 and see the three stages in action on real gold price history.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 15 days left.

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Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.