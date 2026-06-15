TradePilot Pro — Position Sizer, Multi-TP Execution & Trade Management Cockpit for MT5

TradePilot Pro is a professional trading cockpit for MetaTrader 5

that combines precision position sizing, multi-target execution,

a prop firm risk dashboard, and automated trade management — all

in one compact tabbed panel. This guide walks through every

feature with screenshots and examples.









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🎯 MULTI-TARGET EXECUTION WITH AUTOMATIC PARTIAL CLOSES





TradePilot Pro is built around the way professional traders

actually exit — in stages, not all at once.





- Set up to 3 independent take-profit levels

- Editable % split per level directly on the panel

(example: 50% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 20% at TP3)

- When TP1 is hit → automatically partial closes that portion

- When TP2 is hit → partial closes again, runner continues to TP3

- After execution, each TP level is drawn on the chart as its

own dotted line — drag any of them to modify a live position

- Broker TP always set to the final level as a hard safety net

- If a partial close falls below minimum lot, the runner is held

and the level is marked done — no crashes, no ghost orders

- Quick RR buttons (1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3) set TP1 in one click









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🛡️ PROP FIRM RISK DASHBOARD





Built for funded-account and challenge traders who must respect

strict daily and total drawdown limits.





- Live graphical bars showing daily loss and total drawdown

used against your configured limits

- Color-coded status: SAFE → CAUTION → DANGER → LOCKED

- High-water-mark tracking preserved across MT5 restarts

- Warning alert fires before you approach the hard limit

- Automatic position close when the limit is reached

- One-click UNLOCK / RESET to clear the lock and continue





Configure in EA inputs:

- PropAccountSize — your funded account size (0 = live balance)

- PropDailyLossPct — max daily loss %

- PropTotalDDPct — max total drawdown %

- PropWarnPct — warning threshold (default 75%)

- PropClosePct — hard close threshold (default 90%)





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📐 DRAGGABLE LINES WITH LIVE VISUAL ZONES





Every price level is a draggable horizontal line on the chart.

Drag your SL, TP1, TP2, or TP3 to exactly where you want it —

all calculations update in real time.





- SL zone shaded between entry and stop

- TP zones shaded between each target level

- 5 color schemes: Pale Light, Muted Dark, Neon Dark,

Monochrome Soft, Classic

- In Market mode, lines glide with price automatically

preserving all distances and risk calculations

- In Pending mode, the Entry line is also draggable

- SL line turns orange when geometry is invalid — you see

the problem before you can click Execute

- Show/Hide lines with one button on the main TRADE tab







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🛡️ RISK SAFETY SYSTEM





Automatic position sizing

Enter your risk as % of balance or fixed $ amount. TradePilot

calculates the exact lot size from your SL distance, tick value,

and account balance. Switch modes with one button.





Commission-aware sizing

Auto-detects your broker's per-lot commission from recent trade

history and factors it into the lot calculation — so your real

risk matches your intended risk. No configuration needed.





Margin pre-check

Before every execution, TradePilot confirms you have enough free

margin. If the trade would exceed 95% of available margin it's

blocked with a clear message before it reaches the broker.





Geometry validation

The Execute button turns red and shows the exact problem if your

setup is invalid. You cannot send a broken trade.





Daily loss kill switch

Set a maximum daily loss % of starting equity. When hit, all

positions close and the panel locks until you manually reset.





Confirm-before-execute

Optional double-click confirmation on Execute and Close All.

Turn it on for protection or off for one-click speed —

configurable in the EA inputs.





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⚙️ TRADE MANAGEMENT SUITE





- ATR trailing stop — trail distance adapts to live volatility

using ATR × multiplier. Shown live in pips on the MGT tab.

- Auto Breakeven — moves SL to entry after TP1 hits, with a

configurable pip buffer

- Manage external trades — apply breakeven, trail, and close

all to positions opened outside TradePilot (phone, signals,

other EAs)

- Order cancellation line — drop a purple line on the chart.

When price touches it, selected pending orders cancel

automatically and the line removes itself

- Apply SL/TP — push updated levels from the panel to all

open positions in one click

- Close All — closes everything with optional double-confirm









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🔔 PRICE ALERTS & CANCEL LINE





Price Alerts

- Click + ALERT to drop a line at current price

- Drag it to your target level

- Click ARM ALERT to activate — line changes color to confirm

- When price crosses, push notification and/or popup fires

- Auto-removes after firing

- Place as many as you need













Order Cancellation Line

- Toggle: ALL pending orders vs magic-only

- Click + CANCEL LINE, drag to target, click ARM

- When price touches it, pending orders cancel automatically

- Line removes itself after firing

Click SNAP on the ALERTS tab — saves a 1920×1080 chart

screenshot to MQL5/Files/Screenshots/ instantly.





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⌨️ KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS





All shortcuts can be disabled via the EnableKeyboard input.





B → Switch to Buy

S → Switch to Sell

E → Execute trade

X → Close all positions

R → Reset panel to defaults





When ConfirmExecute is on, E and X require a second press —

you always get one chance to cancel.





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📊 TABBED PANEL & LIVE STATISTICS





Five-tab layout: TRADE / RISK / MGT / GUARD / ALERTS





The panel auto-calibrates to your screen DPI so it stays

crisp on any monitor and any resolution.





Live stats on every tick:

- Lots — exact calculated lot size

- Risk $ — exact dollar risk

- Reward $ — projected profit at TP1

- R:R — live risk-to-reward ratio

- Spread — in pips plus dollar cost, with commission shown

- Open / Float — position count and floating P&L

- Symbol P&L — today's realized P&L for this symbol





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MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT





English / Spanish / Portuguese / French / Chinese

All buttons, labels, and status messages switch automatically.

Set via the Language input — no manual editing required.





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KEY INPUTS REFERENCE





RiskPercent 1.0 Default risk % per trade

Magic 990011 Magic number for tracking

EnableKeyboard true Enable keyboard shortcuts

ConfirmExecute true Double-click to execute

AutoBE false Auto breakeven after TP1

BEBuffer 0.0 Breakeven pip buffer

Trailing false Enable ATR trailing

TrailATRPeriod 14 ATR period

TrailATRMult 1.5 Trail = ATR × this

DailyLoss false Enable daily loss limit

DailyLossPct 2.0 Max daily loss %

PropGuard false Enable prop dashboard

PropDailyLossPct 5.0 Prop daily loss limit %

PropTotalDDPct 10.0 Prop total DD limit %

PropWarnPct 75.0 Warning threshold %

PropClosePct 90.0 Hard close threshold %

Language EN Panel language

ZoneScheme Pale Zone color scheme





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⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE





Multi-TP partial closes are managed client-side by the EA.

MT5 must remain open with TradePilot attached for staged

partial closes to execute. A single broker-side stop loss

and take profit are always placed as safety nets — your

position is never left fully unprotected if the terminal

goes offline.





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COMPATIBILITY





- MetaTrader 5 only

- All symbols: forex, gold, indices, crypto

- All MT5 brokers — standard, ECN, raw spread

- Multiple instances supported via magic number isolation

- Tested on live demo accounts before release





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Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment below.

TradePilot Pro is actively developed — updates are

free for all buyers.