TradePilot Pro — Position Sizer, Multi-TP Execution & Trade Management Cockpit for MT5
Other

TradePilot Pro — Position Sizer, Multi-TP Execution & Trade Management Cockpit for MT5

15 June 2026, 09:46
Benson Dorisme
Benson Dorisme
0
154
TradePilot Pro is a professional trading cockpit for MetaTrader 5 
that combines precision position sizing, multi-target execution, 
a prop firm risk dashboard, and automated trade management — all 
in one compact tabbed panel. This guide walks through every 
feature with screenshots and examples.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎯 MULTI-TARGET EXECUTION WITH AUTOMATIC PARTIAL CLOSES

TradePilot Pro is built around the way professional traders 
actually exit — in stages, not all at once.

- Set up to 3 independent take-profit levels
- Editable % split per level directly on the panel
  (example: 50% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 20% at TP3)
- When TP1 is hit → automatically partial closes that portion
- When TP2 is hit → partial closes again, runner continues to TP3
- After execution, each TP level is drawn on the chart as its 
  own dotted line — drag any of them to modify a live position
- Broker TP always set to the final level as a hard safety net
- If a partial close falls below minimum lot, the runner is held 
  and the level is marked done — no crashes, no ghost orders
- Quick RR buttons (1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3) set TP1 in one click


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🛡️ PROP FIRM RISK DASHBOARD

Built for funded-account and challenge traders who must respect 
strict daily and total drawdown limits.

- Live graphical bars showing daily loss and total drawdown 
  used against your configured limits
- Color-coded status: SAFE → CAUTION → DANGER → LOCKED
- High-water-mark tracking preserved across MT5 restarts
- Warning alert fires before you approach the hard limit
- Automatic position close when the limit is reached
- One-click UNLOCK / RESET to clear the lock and continue

Configure in EA inputs:
- PropAccountSize — your funded account size (0 = live balance)
- PropDailyLossPct — max daily loss %
- PropTotalDDPct — max total drawdown %
- PropWarnPct — warning threshold (default 75%)
- PropClosePct — hard close threshold (default 90%)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📐 DRAGGABLE LINES WITH LIVE VISUAL ZONES

Every price level is a draggable horizontal line on the chart. 
Drag your SL, TP1, TP2, or TP3 to exactly where you want it — 
all calculations update in real time.

- SL zone shaded between entry and stop
- TP zones shaded between each target level
- 5 color schemes: Pale Light, Muted Dark, Neon Dark, 
  Monochrome Soft, Classic
- In Market mode, lines glide with price automatically 
  preserving all distances and risk calculations
- In Pending mode, the Entry line is also draggable
- SL line turns orange when geometry is invalid — you see 
  the problem before you can click Execute

- Show/Hide lines with one button on the main TRADE tab



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🛡️ RISK SAFETY SYSTEM

Automatic position sizing
Enter your risk as % of balance or fixed $ amount. TradePilot 
calculates the exact lot size from your SL distance, tick value, 
and account balance. Switch modes with one button.

Commission-aware sizing
Auto-detects your broker's per-lot commission from recent trade 
history and factors it into the lot calculation — so your real 
risk matches your intended risk. No configuration needed.

Margin pre-check
Before every execution, TradePilot confirms you have enough free 
margin. If the trade would exceed 95% of available margin it's 
blocked with a clear message before it reaches the broker.

Geometry validation
The Execute button turns red and shows the exact problem if your 
setup is invalid. You cannot send a broken trade.

Daily loss kill switch
Set a maximum daily loss % of starting equity. When hit, all 
positions close and the panel locks until you manually reset.

Confirm-before-execute
Optional double-click confirmation on Execute and Close All. 
Turn it on for protection or off for one-click speed — 
configurable in the EA inputs.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ TRADE MANAGEMENT SUITE

- ATR trailing stop — trail distance adapts to live volatility 
  using ATR × multiplier. Shown live in pips on the MGT tab.
- Auto Breakeven — moves SL to entry after TP1 hits, with a 
  configurable pip buffer
- Manage external trades — apply breakeven, trail, and close 
  all to positions opened outside TradePilot (phone, signals, 
  other EAs)
- Order cancellation line — drop a purple line on the chart. 
  When price touches it, selected pending orders cancel 
  automatically and the line removes itself
- Apply SL/TP — push updated levels from the panel to all 
  open positions in one click
- Close All — closes everything with optional double-confirm


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔔 PRICE ALERTS & CANCEL LINE

Price Alerts
- Click + ALERT to drop a line at current price
- Drag it to your target level
- Click ARM ALERT to activate — line changes color to confirm
- When price crosses, push notification and/or popup fires
- Auto-removes after firing
- Place as many as you need




Order Cancellation Line
- Toggle: ALL pending orders vs magic-only
- Click + CANCEL LINE, drag to target, click ARM
- When price touches it, pending orders cancel automatically

- Line removes itself after firing

Click SNAP on the ALERTS tab — saves a 1920×1080 chart 
screenshot to MQL5/Files/Screenshots/ instantly.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⌨️ KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS

All shortcuts can be disabled via the EnableKeyboard input.

B  →  Switch to Buy
S  →  Switch to Sell
E  →  Execute trade
X  →  Close all positions
R  →  Reset panel to defaults

When ConfirmExecute is on, E and X require a second press — 
you always get one chance to cancel.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 TABBED PANEL & LIVE STATISTICS

Five-tab layout: TRADE / RISK / MGT / GUARD / ALERTS

The panel auto-calibrates to your screen DPI so it stays 
crisp on any monitor and any resolution.

Live stats on every tick:
- Lots — exact calculated lot size
- Risk $ — exact dollar risk
- Reward $ — projected profit at TP1
- R:R — live risk-to-reward ratio
- Spread — in pips plus dollar cost, with commission shown
- Open / Float — position count and floating P&L
- Symbol P&L — today's realized P&L for this symbol

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

  MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT

English / Spanish / Portuguese / French / Chinese
All buttons, labels, and status messages switch automatically.
Set via the Language input — no manual editing required.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 KEY INPUTS REFERENCE

RiskPercent       1.0      Default risk % per trade
Magic             990011   Magic number for tracking
EnableKeyboard    true     Enable keyboard shortcuts
ConfirmExecute    true     Double-click to execute
AutoBE            false    Auto breakeven after TP1
BEBuffer          0.0      Breakeven pip buffer
Trailing          false    Enable ATR trailing
TrailATRPeriod    14       ATR period
TrailATRMult      1.5      Trail = ATR × this
DailyLoss         false    Enable daily loss limit
DailyLossPct      2.0      Max daily loss %
PropGuard         false    Enable prop dashboard
PropDailyLossPct  5.0      Prop daily loss limit %
PropTotalDDPct    10.0     Prop total DD limit %
PropWarnPct       75.0     Warning threshold %
PropClosePct      90.0     Hard close threshold %
Language          EN       Panel language
ZoneScheme        Pale     Zone color scheme

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE

Multi-TP partial closes are managed client-side by the EA. 
MT5 must remain open with TradePilot attached for staged 
partial closes to execute. A single broker-side stop loss 
and take profit are always placed as safety nets — your 
position is never left fully unprotected if the terminal 
goes offline.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

  COMPATIBILITY

- MetaTrader 5 only
- All symbols: forex, gold, indices, crypto
- All MT5 brokers — standard, ECN, raw spread
- Multiple instances supported via magic number isolation
- Tested on live demo accounts before release

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment below.
TradePilot Pro is actively developed — updates are 
free for all buyers.
#Risk Management, Trade panel, position sizer, stop loss lot size calculator