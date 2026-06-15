⏳ 16 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

$150 Saved. Same EA. Same Logic. Just Decide Before July 1.

After July 1 Nova GOLD Breakout is $249. That is the real price and it reflects what the system actually offers: a purpose-built gold EA with three stage logic running live on a real account, with every trade posted publicly in real time.

Right now it is $99. Not because something is missing. Not because the system is less capable. Because the launch window is still open and it closes in 16 days.

The $150 difference buys you the exact same thing. You just pay it in full instead of at the launch rate.

What $99 Gets You

Nova GOLD Breakout on XAUUSD M1. Breakout, retest, and fallback logic covering the full range of outcomes from a gold session. Stop loss on every trade. No martingale, no grid, no hidden logic underneath. Default settings are exactly what runs on the live account.

Plus every future update to the EA at no extra cost.

The demo is free. The Telegram channel is free. The live signal is free to follow. The only thing with a price and a deadline is the EA itself.

16 Days.

Try the demo. Watch a few days of live trades on Telegram. Then decide before the window closes.

t.me/novaalgotrading

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Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.