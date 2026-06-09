PositionPilot — One-Click Trade Manager for MT4
I built PositionPilot because I was tired of doing the same routine on every trade: calculate lot size, set SL/TP, drag lines on the chart, then manually move stops to breakeven. When you trade multiple pairs or scalping, every second counts.
What it does
PositionPilot is a visual trade assistant that sits on your chart and handles execution + protection in one click.
- BUY/SELL buttons with auto lot calculation by risk %
- Auto SL/TP with configurable ratio (1:X)
- Trailing Stop — adjustable start distance and step
- Breakeven — auto-move SL to entry + offset when triggered
- Partial Close — lock profits at your chosen %
- Averaging — scale into position with calculated lot
- Reverse — flip direction instantly
Why I made it different
Most EAs only manage their own orders. PositionPilot can handle ALL open positions — manual, from other EAs, or opened via its panel. This is crucial if you trade semi-manually or run multiple strategies.
Another feature I use daily: Stealth Mode. SL and TP are tracked internally, not sent to the broker. The EA closes the position when price hits your hidden level. Useful for accounts with tight stop-level restrictions or prop firm challenges.
Visual control
Everything happens on the chart — no pop-up windows, no spreadsheet calculations:
- Live panel with spread, calculated lot, open count, session P/L
- Visual Entry/SL/TP lines before you open a trade
- Session statistics dashboard: win rate, max drawdown, average win/loss
- Keyboard hotkeys F1–F6 for fast execution without touching the mouse
Who is it for
Not a strategy robot — you decide when to enter. PositionPilot handles execution, risk math, and position protection. Best for:
- Manual traders who want speed and precision
- Scalpers who need instant lot calculation
- Prop firm traders who need stealth stops
- Anyone running multiple EAs and needing centralized control
Try it
Free demo is available — it works in the Strategy Tester so you can test all features before buying.
Questions and suggestions welcome in the comments.