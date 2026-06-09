PositionPilot — One-Click Trade Manager for MT4

I built PositionPilot because I was tired of doing the same routine on every trade: calculate lot size, set SL/TP, drag lines on the chart, then manually move stops to breakeven. When you trade multiple pairs or scalping, every second counts.

What it does





PositionPilot is a visual trade assistant that sits on your chart and handles execution + protection in one click.

BUY/SELL buttons with auto lot calculation by risk %

buttons with auto lot calculation by risk % Auto SL/TP with configurable ratio (1:X)

with configurable ratio (1:X) Trailing Stop — adjustable start distance and step

— adjustable start distance and step Breakeven — auto-move SL to entry + offset when triggered

— auto-move SL to entry + offset when triggered Partial Close — lock profits at your chosen %

— lock profits at your chosen % Averaging — scale into position with calculated lot

— scale into position with calculated lot Reverse — flip direction instantly

Why I made it different

Most EAs only manage their own orders. PositionPilot can handle ALL open positions — manual, from other EAs, or opened via its panel. This is crucial if you trade semi-manually or run multiple strategies.

Another feature I use daily: Stealth Mode. SL and TP are tracked internally, not sent to the broker. The EA closes the position when price hits your hidden level. Useful for accounts with tight stop-level restrictions or prop firm challenges.

Visual control

Everything happens on the chart — no pop-up windows, no spreadsheet calculations:

Live panel with spread, calculated lot, open count, session P/L

Visual Entry/SL/TP lines before you open a trade

Session statistics dashboard: win rate, max drawdown, average win/loss

Keyboard hotkeys F1–F6 for fast execution without touching the mouse

Who is it for

Not a strategy robot — you decide when to enter. PositionPilot handles execution, risk math, and position protection. Best for:

Manual traders who want speed and precision

Scalpers who need instant lot calculation

Prop firm traders who need stealth stops

Anyone running multiple EAs and needing centralized control

Try it

Free demo is available — it works in the Strategy Tester so you can test all features before buying.

PositionPilot on MQL5 Market

Questions and suggestions welcome in the comments.