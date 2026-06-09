Other

PositionPilot — One-Click Trade Manager for MT4

9 June 2026, 11:48
Egor Legotin
Egor Legotin
0
26

PositionPilot — One-Click Trade Manager for MT4

I built PositionPilot because I was tired of doing the same routine on every trade: calculate lot size, set SL/TP, drag lines on the chart, then manually move stops to breakeven. When you trade multiple pairs or scalping, every second counts.

What it does

PositionPilot

PositionPilot is a visual trade assistant that sits on your chart and handles execution + protection in one click.

  • BUY/SELL buttons with auto lot calculation by risk %
  • Auto SL/TP with configurable ratio (1:X)
  • Trailing Stop — adjustable start distance and step
  • Breakeven — auto-move SL to entry + offset when triggered
  • Partial Close — lock profits at your chosen %
  • Averaging — scale into position with calculated lot
  • Reverse — flip direction instantly

Why I made it different

Most EAs only manage their own orders. PositionPilot can handle ALL open positions — manual, from other EAs, or opened via its panel. This is crucial if you trade semi-manually or run multiple strategies.

Another feature I use daily: Stealth Mode. SL and TP are tracked internally, not sent to the broker. The EA closes the position when price hits your hidden level. Useful for accounts with tight stop-level restrictions or prop firm challenges.

Visual control

Everything happens on the chart — no pop-up windows, no spreadsheet calculations:

  • Live panel with spread, calculated lot, open count, session P/L
  • Visual Entry/SL/TP lines before you open a trade
  • Session statistics dashboard: win rate, max drawdown, average win/loss
  • Keyboard hotkeys F1–F6 for fast execution without touching the mouse

Who is it for

Not a strategy robot — you decide when to enter. PositionPilot handles execution, risk math, and position protection. Best for:

  • Manual traders who want speed and precision
  • Scalpers who need instant lot calculation
  • Prop firm traders who need stealth stops
  • Anyone running multiple EAs and needing centralized control

Try it

Free demo is available — it works in the Strategy Tester so you can test all features before buying.

PositionPilot on MQL5 Market

Questions and suggestions welcome in the comments.

#Risk Management, trailing stop, MT4, trade manager, PositionPilot