CORE INDEX - 7 jun

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Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report (Jun 1 – Jun 7)
The good news is that the portfolio continues to demonstrate exactly why diversification matters. While several systems experienced losses, others successfully compensated part of the drawdown and prevented a much larger decline.
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Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Superior Trader
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE