CORE INDEX - 7 jun
My Trading

CORE INDEX - 7 jun

8 June 2026, 14:16
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
98

Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report (Jun 1 – Jun 7)

The good news is that the portfolio continues to demonstrate exactly why diversification matters. While several systems experienced losses, others successfully compensated part of the drawdown and prevented a much larger decline.

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Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Superior Trader MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 






#CORE INDEX