CORE INDEX - 7 jun

Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report (Jun 1 – Jun 7)

The good news is that the portfolio continues to demonstrate exactly why diversification matters. While several systems experienced losses, others successfully compensated part of the drawdown and prevented a much larger decline.

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Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:





















