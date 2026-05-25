Intradaysoft CORE (May 18 – May 24)

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Hello friends!
I present to you a new report from my intradaysoft CORE INDEX for the period May 18th - May 24th. The past week has seen a sharp increase in my trading portfolio (which consists of 11 expert advisors). Almost all trading bots have shown profitable results for the week. Below you can see the profitability chart for my index, which has cheerfully turned up its nose at the market.
The intradaysoft CORE INDEX's maximum trading drawdown is up to 5%, ensuring safe trading and stable capital growth for years to come.
If you want the same stable and profitable results, then take my trading bots and create a small investment fund on your PC to safely increase your capital - TRADING BOTS SALE PAGE .
Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE