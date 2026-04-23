CORE INDEX Report (April 13 – April 19)
My Trading

CORE INDEX Report (April 13 – April 19)

23 April 2026, 08:32
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
131

The past trading week showed mixed performance across the CORE portfolio, with significant dispersion between individual systems.

Market conditions remained uneven, with no clear dominant structure. As a result, some strategies delivered strong gains, while others faced noticeable drawdowns.

At the same time, an important structural update was made to the portfolio.

You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.


A detailed report can be found here


Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE



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#CORE INDEX