CORE INDEX Report (April 13 – April 19)

The past trading week showed mixed performance across the CORE portfolio, with significant dispersion between individual systems.

Market conditions remained uneven, with no clear dominant structure. As a result, some strategies delivered strong gains, while others faced noticeable drawdowns.

At the same time, an important structural update was made to the portfolio.

You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.







A detailed report can be found here







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