CORE INDEX Report (April 13 – April 19)

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The past trading week showed mixed performance across the CORE portfolio, with significant dispersion between individual systems.
Market conditions remained uneven, with no clear dominant structure. As a result, some strategies delivered strong gains, while others faced noticeable drawdowns.
At the same time, an important structural update was made to the portfolio.
You can purchase all the trading bots included in the CORE INDEX from my online shop.
Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
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Trading bot
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Signal page
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Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
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My Telegram group - link
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