CORE INDEX REPORT (May 4 – May 10)

Hi guys!

So, another trading week has passed and I am publishing my latest report on the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX for the period May 4 – May 10.

After the previous week of active growth, my CORE INDEX entered a pullback phase. The trading drawdown was 0.6%. This is completely normal, and I haven't been bothered for a long time when the index ends the week with a negative value. In trading, periods of growth always alternate with periods of trading drawdowns. Of course, it's always important to analyze trading dynamics and make timely trading decisions. For me, the trigger level for a trading drawdown is 5% of the maximum drawdown. So, the current 0.6% decline in the index curve is taken easily and without irritation.

Here's what the INTRADAY SOFT CORE INDEX currently looks like:



DETAILED VIDEO ABOUT MY CORE INDEX:









Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:



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My Broker for Algo trading - link



