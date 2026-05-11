CORE INDEX REPORT (May 4 – May 10)
My Trading

CORE INDEX REPORT (May 4 – May 10)

11 May 2026, 15:40
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
101

Hi guys!

So, another trading week has passed and I am publishing my latest report on the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX for the period May 4 – May 10.

After the previous week of active growth, my CORE INDEX entered a pullback phase. The trading drawdown was 0.6%. This is completely normal, and I haven't been bothered for a long time when the index ends the week with a negative value. In trading, periods of growth always alternate with periods of trading drawdowns. Of course, it's always important to analyze trading dynamics and make timely trading decisions. For me, the trigger level for a trading drawdown is 5% of the maximum drawdown. So, the current 0.6% decline in the index curve is taken easily and without irritation.

Here's what the INTRADAY SOFT CORE INDEX currently looks like:

DETAILED VIDEO ABOUT MY CORE INDEX:



Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 

My Telegram group - link


My Youtube channel - link


My Broker for Algo trading - link


#CORE INDEX