CORE INDEX REPORT (April 6 – April 12)

This is the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report for the period: April 6–April 12

The past trading week showed a noticeable improvement in market behavior compared to previous periods of high geopolitical pressure.

While global uncertainty still remains, market structure has partially stabilized, allowing several algorithmic strategies to perform more efficiently.

This week is particularly important, as it reflects how the updated CORE portfolio structure behaves after recent adjustments and removal of unstable systems.





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