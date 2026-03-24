CORE INDEX REPORT 16-22 march 2026

Hello, friends!



This is my first public report on the performance of my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX for the period of March 16–22.

Going forward, I will publish these reports weekly, so you can see how I manage my algorithmic portfolio, which consists of 13 trading bots.

You can read the full report on my website here





So, between March 16 and 22, my CORE INDEX rose by more than 2%. Here is what the index’s performance curve looks like right now:

These are the systems currently included in my CORE INDEX:















