CORE INDEX REPORT 16-22 march 2026

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Hello, friends!
This is my first public report on the performance of my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX for the period of March 16–22.
Going forward, I will publish these reports weekly, so you can see how I manage my algorithmic portfolio, which consists of 13 trading bots.So, between March 16 and 22, my CORE INDEX rose by more than 2%. Here is what the index’s performance curve looks like right now:
These are the systems currently included in my CORE INDEX:
|EA NAME
|SIGNAL PAGE
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|LIVE SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|One Man Army
|LIVE SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Investor Superstar
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Flash Scalper
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Merkava
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Futuricon
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Scalping Station
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Project Pegasus
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|YEN STRIKE
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Vertigo
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Prometheus Scalper
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON
|Jackal System
|LIVE SIGNAL
|COMING SOON