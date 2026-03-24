CORE INDEX REPORT 16-22 march 2026
My Trading

CORE INDEX REPORT 16-22 march 2026

24 March 2026, 09:30
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
232

Hello, friends!

This is my first public report on the performance of my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX for the period of March 16–22.

Going forward, I will publish these reports weekly, so you can see how I manage my algorithmic portfolio, which consists of 13 trading bots.

You can read the full report on my website here


So, between March 16 and 22, my CORE INDEX rose by more than 2%. Here is what the index’s performance curve looks like right now:

These are the systems currently included in my CORE INDEX:
EA NAME SIGNAL PAGE SALES PAGE
Shark FX LIVE SIGNAL SALES PAGE
One Man Army LIVE SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON
Investor Superstar LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Flash Scalper LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Merkava LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Futuricon LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Scalping Station LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Project Pegasus LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
YEN STRIKE LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Vertigo LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON
Prometheus Scalper LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON 
Jackal System LIVE SIGNAL
 COMING SOON





#CORE INDEX