GOLD (XAUUSD) Market Outlook – Buyers Showing Strength Again

The chart shows Gold attempting to recover after a strong bearish move. Price reacted from the lower support zone around 4367 – 4345, where buyers stepped in aggressively and prevented further downside pressure.

On the 30-minute timeframe, the market is now creating short-term bullish structure with higher lows forming near the intraday support area. The current consolidation suggests accumulation before a potential continuation toward higher resistance zones.

Key Technical Observations:

Strong rejection from the demand/support zone.

Bullish recovery after liquidity sweep below recent lows.

Price attempting to build momentum above the intraday range.

If bullish momentum continues, the next upside target area could be around 4490 – 4500 .

. Any pullback holding above support may provide continuation opportunities for buyers.

Trading Perspective:

As long as Gold maintains strength above the highlighted support region, buyers may continue pushing price higher step by step. However, traders should still manage risk properly because volatility in XAUUSD remains high during active market sessions.

Patience and confirmation are important before entering positions. Waiting for clean price action and confirmation candles can improve trade quality significantly.

📊 Stay disciplined, follow risk management, and trade with a proper strategy instead of emotions.

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