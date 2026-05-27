Chart synchronizer

The Chart Sync indicator is designed for synchronizing graphical objects in terminal windows.

When is Chart Sync needed and how does it work?

The Chart Sync indicator is useful if you use multiple charts to analyze the market and want all graphical objects created on one chart to be automatically copied to all other charts.

To set it up, simply install the chart synchronization indicator on a chart, and it will automatically copy the creation and changes of graphical objects on this chart to all other charts.

See this video to learn how to set up the indicator:

▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/qGbbnW4nRgw

👉 Demo version - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760036 👉 Full version for MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116429 👉 Full version for MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116431

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Please note, there is currently a promotion - If you have already purchased TradePanel, you can get Chart Sync for free. For more detailed information about the terms, please contact us via private messages!

Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations.

You can learn more about TradePanel in this video:

▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/tkeQWTcEug0