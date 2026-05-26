Why Most Grid EAs Blow Accounts (and What Safe Recovery Looks Like)

MetaTrader World Markets

Inflection EA

Grid and martingale EAs show a beautiful equity curve — right up until they blow the account. The 3 traits that destroy them, and the 4 safeguards that make recovery safe.

"Grid" and "martingale" are dirty words in the EA world, often for good reason. But the problem isn't recovery — it's uncontrolled recovery. Knowing the difference is the line between a system that survives and one that detonates.

Why they blow accounts. The classic killer has three traits: it opens on every tick regardless of reason; it scales lots indefinitely (double after each loss and ten losers needs over 1,000× the original lot — no account survives that); and it has no boundary, no cap, no exit beyond "wait for price to come back." It works beautifully until the one trend that doesn't reverse, and then the exponential lot growth liquidates everything. That smooth backtest curve was hiding an undefined, catastrophic worst case.

What safe recovery looks like. Four safeguards make the difference: entries have a reason (they open at defined levels such as support and resistance, not on every tick); the recovery zone is bounded (a pre-defined safe zone — outside it, the system stops adding rather than chasing price forever); lot progression is capped and chosen by you (fixed, linear, or a limited multiply — never a forced indefinite double); and the basket closes as a unit at target, so losers are never stranded.

The test is dead simple: can you calculate the worst case before you place a trade? If yes, it's controlled. If the answer is "depends how far price runs," it's a time bomb. This matters for prop firms too — many ban uncapped grid and martingale precisely because that undefined worst case is incompatible with the drawdown rules prop firms enforce.

When a first entry goes offside, Inflection opens a calculated basket using grid logic — but only inside a defined safe zone, only with the progression you set (Fixed, Multiply, or Sum), closing the whole basket together at target. Not a random grid, not a martingale that doubles forever; the worst case is bounded by design. (Backtest and demo results only; past performance doesn't guarantee future results — always demo-test.)

👉 See how bounded recovery works: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.





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