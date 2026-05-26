Detecting Support and Resistance Automatically: 3 Methods Compared

Inflection EA

Not all support and resistance levels are equal — the method that finds them decides their quality. Three ways to detect S/R automatically on MT5, and when each works.

"Draw a line where price bounced" hides the real question: which method found the level? Different detection methods surface different levels, and each works best in different conditions. Here are the three that matter.

1. Fractal / pivot detection. Find swing highs and lows, then rank them by how many times price reacted there — a level touched five times beats one touched once. Great in trending markets with clean structure; messy in choppy ranges where it spits out clusters of weak levels.

2. Volume-weighted levels. Weight levels by the volume traded at each price (the logic of volume profile — Point of Control, Value Area). A price where huge volume changed hands is high-conviction because people have positions there to defend. Best on liquid majors and indices; weaker on thin pairs with poor volume data.

3. Composite confluence scoring. The robust one: combine fractal strength, volume, round-number proximity, and moving-average confluence, then score each level 1–10. A level that's a swing high and sits on a round number and aligns with an EMA is far stronger than any single factor. It filters out the weak single-factor noise — the most adaptive method, at the cost of more tuning.

The other half of the job is how you trade the level: a bounce (rejection and reversal), a break (close-through continuation), or role reversal (broken support becomes resistance). A good system waits for confirmation instead of reacting to the first touch — and whether you trade these levels by hand or hand execution to an automated system is your call.

There's no universal winner — trending major, use fractal; liquid index, use volume; unsure, use confluence. The real edge is being able to switch per pair. That's why Inflection ships with all three algorithms, switchable per instrument with no recompiling, plus role-reversal handling for broken levels.

👉 See the three detection methods in action: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.





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