How to Pass a Prop Firm Challenge: The Risk Settings That Actually Decide It

Inflection EA

Most traders fail FTMO and FundedNext challenges not on strategy, but on a drawdown breach. The risk settings that actually decide whether you pass.

Here's the uncomfortable truth about prop firm challenges: most people don't fail because their strategy is bad. They fail because they breach a drawdown rule. The profit target is usually the achievable part — it's the risk limits that quietly end the run, often on a single bad day. So before you think about entries, get these settings right.

Daily vs. maximum drawdown. Two separate limits. Daily resets each day and caps a single day's loss; maximum is cumulative across the whole challenge. Most blow-ups are daily breaches — one volatile session and it's gone, even if your overall account looks fine. You have to stop before the limit, not react after.

Static vs. trailing maximum drawdown. This one catches everyone. Static is a fixed floor from your starting balance; trailing follows your equity up as you profit. FTMO uses trailing, which is stricter — a pullback from a high can breach it even while you're net positive. Know which your firm uses and protect against the tighter one.

Balance vs. equity calculation. Firms measure equity, which includes your floating losses. If your system only checks balance, an open basket of losers can blow the limit before a single trade closes. Always monitor on equity.

The safety buffer. Never trade right up to the line — slippage or a gap will push you over. Stop new trades a margin below the real limit (say 4% when the limit is 5%), with an earlier warning level for breathing room.

The margin floor. A hard "close everything if margin level hits X" rule is your last defense against a stop-out cascade.

And two newer 2026 realities: most firms now want a minimum number of trading days (so winning too fast can still fail you on activity), and platforms are moving toward intraday drawdown rules — give back too much within a day and you can fail even with acceptable end-of-day equity.

Doing all this manually means watching numbers you can't afford to miss under pressure. That's exactly why I built the protection layer in Inflection the way I did — 14 parameters covering static and trailing drawdown, equity-based calculation, a configurable buffer, and a margin-level emergency closure, all configurable to FTMO, FundedNext, and The Funded Trader limits. On a 12-month NZDCAD backtest with conservative defaults it held a 2.63% maximum equity drawdown. (Backtest and demo results; past performance doesn't guarantee future results — always demo-test.)

👉 Configure it to your firm's limits: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.

Links to other blogs: