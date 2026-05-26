Full Auto, Semi, Manual or Indicator-Only? How Much to Automate

Inflection EA

Full auto, semi-automatic, manual, or indicator-only — choosing how much to automate matters more than most MT5 traders realize. The four levels of control, explained.

"Automated trading" sounds binary, but there's a whole spectrum — and picking the right point on it matters more than most settings. Too much and you're trusting a black box; too little and you lose the emotion-free execution you wanted an EA for in the first place.

Full automation — the EA finds the setups, enters, manages, exits, no input from you. Best once you trust the logic and want hands-off 24/5 running (on a VPS). Most convenient, demands the most upfront validation.

Semi-automatic — you define where (draw a level or set a condition); the EA handles execution and risk. Ideal for discretionary traders who have a read but want disciplined execution.

Manual with managed exits — you click the entries; the EA handles stops, trailing, baskets, exits. Keeps your judgment on the trigger, removes the hardest part: exiting without emotion.

Indicator-only — the tool draws the analysis but never trades. For traders who want the levels but trust nothing but their own finger on the button.

The biggest mistake? Jumping straight to full auto on a live account on day one — you skip the trust-building that prevents nasty surprises. Start at indicator-only or manual, watch how it behaves, and graduate toward automation as confidence grows. And before any real money goes near a full-auto setup, it deserves a proper backtest and a forward test on demo — the backtest shows whether there was ever an edge, the forward test shows whether it survives live spreads and slippage.

That's why Inflection gives you all four from one framework — full Auto, Semi-Auto off your own levels, Manual with on-chart buttons, and pure indicator-only — all sharing the same risk-management framework, so the only thing that changes is how much you delegate. Start cautious, automate as you trust it.

👉 Pick your control level (the 1-month rental lets you test all four): Inflection on the MQL5 Market.

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