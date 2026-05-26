Five Months Forward-Tested: What Inflection's Track Record Actually Shows

Honest numbers from Inflection's forward test — five consecutive profitable demo months, a 71.5% win rate, and a largest single-trade loss near 0.2%.

Most EA listings show you a backtest and ask you to trust it. I'd rather show you the forward test and let you verify it yourself.

Inflection has been running on a demo account since January. So far: five consecutive profitable months, a 71.5% win rate across more than 2,300 trades, and a largest single-trade loss of around one-fifth of one percent of the account. The point isn't the win rate — plenty of losing systems have high win rates — it's the shape of the risk: small, controlled losses and no equity cliffs.

I keep the stats public so you don't have to take my word for it. You can open the verification page and check the trade history directly.

Two honest caveats, because you should hear them. First, this is a demo track record — a real-money signal carries more weight, and building one is the next step. Second, past performance never guarantees future results; markets change, and any system can have a losing stretch. What a clean forward test does show is discipline: that the risk management behaves the way the design intends, month after month.

If you want to see the same logic on your own broker, the 1-month rental lets you run it on demo and watch the behavior for yourself before you commit.

👉 See Inflection and the live stats: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.