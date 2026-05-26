Inflection EA Is Live: Launch Pricing for Early Adopters

Inflection — an MT5 support & resistance EA with real prop-firm risk control — is now on the Market. Early-adopter launch pricing, rising $25 every 5 sales.

Inflection is live on the MQL5 Market, and I'm opening with early-adopter pricing for the first traders on board.

If you've been burned by EAs that trade recklessly or fall apart the moment a trade goes offside, Inflection was built for the opposite approach: disciplined entries at real support and resistance, controlled recovery that stays inside a defined safe zone, and a genuine 14-parameter prop-firm protection layer. Three detection algorithms, four operating modes (from full auto to indicator-only), and risk management built in rather than bolted on.

Launch pricing — for early adopters only:

One-time purchase: $349 (will rise $25 after every 5 sales )

(will rise ) 1-month rental: $39 — the easiest way to test it on your own broker

The price genuinely climbs as sales come in, so the earliest buyers get the best deal. The 1-month rental is the smart starting point: run it on demo, try every mode, and configure the protection to your prop firm before committing to anything.

On a 12-month NZDCAD backtest with conservative defaults, Inflection produced a 2.63% maximum equity drawdown, and it's been forward-tested on a demo account since January.

(Backtest and demo results; past performance does not guarantee future results — always test on demo first.)

👉 Grab the early-adopter price here: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.



