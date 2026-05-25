GBPUSD Currently Open Trade || 'Quant Direction' Indicator

Hello traders,

I used the Quant Direction indicator to identify and execute high-probability long setup on GBPUSD . The Quant Direction was showing a clear Bullish bias on GBPUSD before I entered any trade. Scalping , Intraday and Swing all three dimensions aligned at more than 70% Bullish Bias. That confirmation across all dimensions was all I needed to execute with confidence.

As price moves higher you can move stop loss level and minimize your risk in case prices reverses. You can check the GBPUSD buy open trades on the photos below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



