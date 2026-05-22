$4,014 Open Profit on US30|| 'Quant Direction' Indicator

Hello traders,

I used the Quant Direction indicator to identify and execute high-probability long setup on US30. The Quant Direction was showing a clear Bullish bias on DJ30 before I entered any trade. Scalping at 100% Bullish, Intraday at 90% Bullish, Swing at 86% Bullish, all three dimensions aligned. That confirmation across all dimensions was all I needed to execute with confidence.

I placed 2 Buy trades on US30. Current open trades profit is $4,014.

Let's see what happens next. The trade is currently in profit and this is exactly the moment to move the stop loss to break even and create a risk free trade. Even if the market reverses, you will not lose anything, the worst case scenario is you exit at your entry price.You can check the US30 buy open trades on the photos below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







