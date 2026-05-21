Zeus Trade Assistant: Introducing the Snap tool and Multiple TP/SL





Introducing the Snap tool and Multiple TP/SL, Most panels force every snapped position to share one Stop Loss line. Zeus binds each open order to its own SL slot. Split SL lets each open order have its own draggable Stop Loss line.

The button cycles through 1SL → 2SL → 3SL → ... → N SL where N is the number of snapped open orders, then back to 1SL to collapse. 🔗 Available now on MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175448? .

✍️ Blog Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769985

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