🚀 Stop Copying Trades Manually — Automate Your Trading with Telegram → MT5 Copier

Imagine receiving:

BUY GBPUSD @ Market

SL: 1.2400

TP: 1.2500

…and having it automatically appear in MT5 within seconds.





Are you still opening Telegram signals and manually entering trades into MT5? By the time you enter the signal, adjust lot size, set SL/TP, and confirm the trade, the market may already have moved.

Save time and trade smarter with a Telegram to MT5 Trade Copier.

✅ Instantly copies signals from Telegram to MetaTrader 5

✅ Supports Market, Limit, and Stop orders

✅ Custom risk management settings

✅ Fixed lot mode or percentage-based risk

✅ Faster execution with reduced manual errors

✅ Designed for signal providers, traders, and forex communities

Whether you run a VIP signal group or follow multiple signal channels, automation helps you focus on strategy instead of repetitive work.

Imagine receiving:

BUY GBPUSD @ Market

SL: 1.2400

TP: 1.2500

…and having it automatically appear in MT5 within seconds.

No copy-paste. No delays. No missed opportunities.

Download Telegram to mt5 signal copier | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5 to enable auto trade signal copying