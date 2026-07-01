AI GOLD ONI - Nearly 3 Months of Live Signal Results - 2000 USD PROFIT

Gold Oni: Nearly 3 Months of Live Signal Results on a 10,000 USD Account

In this article, I want to analyze the live performance of Gold Oni from the perspective of a real user who is checking whether this Expert Advisor deserves attention or not.

This is not written as an exaggerated advertisement. When choosing an EA, users should not only look at profit. They should also check drawdown, trading style, risk structure, number of trades, broker sensitivity, and whether the strategy uses dangerous recovery methods such as martingale or grid.

For transparency, the data below is based on the official MQL5 live signal and product page:

1. Live Account Overview

The Gold Oni live signal started on 20 April 2026 with an initial deposit of 10,000 USD. At the time of this review, the account has been running for 11 weeks, which is close to a 3-month observation period.

The current account balance is 12,000.79 USD, meaning the signal has produced approximately 2,000.79 USD profit from the original 10,000 USD starting capital.

That represents 20% growth on the live account.

Metric Live Signal Result Initial Deposit 10,000.00 USD Current Balance 12,000.79 USD Total Profit 2,000.79 USD Growth 20% Running Period 11 weeks Trading Days 33 days

From a user perspective, this is a strong result because the account did not need extreme leverage or an unrealistic lot size to generate visible growth. The profit is meaningful, but the more important point is that the growth was achieved while the drawdown remained controlled.

2. Trade Statistics: Enough Trades to Start Evaluating the Strategy

A common problem with many new EAs is that the live signal has only a few trades. In that situation, it is very difficult to judge whether the performance is meaningful or just random.

Gold Oni currently has 159 closed trades on the live signal. This is still not enough to call the system “proven forever,” but it is enough to start analyzing the trading behavior more seriously than a signal with only 5 or 10 trades.





Metric Result Total Trades 159 Profit Trades 134 trades / 84.27% Loss Trades 25 trades / 15.72% Profit Factor 1.88 Expected Payoff 11.65 USD per trade Average Holding Time 3 hours Trades Per Week 14

The win rate of 84.27% is high, but win rate alone is not enough. Some dangerous EAs also show a high win rate because they hold losing positions, average down, or use martingale. That is why the risk structure must be checked carefully.

3. Drawdown and Risk Control

The most important part of any EA analysis is not profit. It is drawdown.

Gold Oni shows a maximal balance drawdown of 738.50 USD, equal to 7.19%. The relative drawdown by equity is shown at 6.14%.

Risk Metric Result Maximal Balance Drawdown 738.50 USD / 7.19% Relative Drawdown by Balance 7.17% Relative Drawdown by Equity 6.14% Max Deposit Load 1.31% Recovery Factor 2.51

For a gold EA, this drawdown level is important. XAUUSD is a volatile symbol, and many gold robots can produce high profit but also expose the account to dangerous floating loss. In this case, the live signal shows a controlled drawdown profile during the first 11 weeks.

The max deposit load of only 1.31% also suggests that the account was not over-leveraged. This is a positive sign for users who care about long-term operation, not only short-term profit.

4. Why the Trading Logic Matters

Gold Oni is designed specifically for XAUUSD on M5. It is not a generic multi-pair robot that tries to trade everything. The product page describes it as a structured intraday breakout EA with predefined risk on every trade.

The most important points from a buyer’s perspective are:

No martingale

No grid

No averaging down

Hard Stop Loss on every trade

ATR-based dynamic SL and TP

Spread protection

News filter around high-impact events

End-of-day cleanup for pending orders

This is important because many users have been damaged by EAs that look stable for weeks or months, then suddenly destroy the account during one strong trend because they used hidden grid or martingale recovery.

Gold Oni’s structure is different. Losing trades are accepted as part of the system. The EA does not try to hide losses by increasing lot size endlessly. This makes the equity curve more honest and easier to evaluate.

5. Profit Quality: Not Only “How Much,” But “How It Was Made”

The live signal shows 3,965.33 USD gross profit and 2,113.69 USD gross loss. The profit factor of 1.88 means that, for every 1 USD lost, the system generated about 1.88 USD in gross profit during this live period.

This is a healthy number for a live automated strategy. It is not an unrealistic profit factor like 10 or 20, which often appears in over-optimized backtests. A profit factor around this level, combined with a controlled drawdown, is usually more believable for a real trading system.

The best trade was 177.60 USD, while the worst trade was -325.10 USD. This shows that the EA does not avoid losses. It takes losses when the market is wrong, which is exactly what a real risk-based system should do.

The average profit is 29.59 USD, while the average loss is -84.55 USD. This means Gold Oni relies on a high win rate and controlled trade selection. Users should understand this clearly: the system can have losing streaks, and risk settings must be chosen responsibly.

6. Losing Streaks Are Possible — This Is a Good Thing to Know Before Buying

One of the most honest parts of this signal is that it already shows losses. The maximum consecutive losses recorded are 7 trades, with a total loss of -697.00 USD.

This information is useful for buyers. It tells us that even with a high win rate, Gold Oni is not a magic system. It can lose several trades in a row. Therefore, users should not run the EA with aggressive risk just because the recent results look good.

A serious user should ask:

Can my account survive 7 or more consecutive losses?

Am I using a broker with good XAUUSD spread and execution?

Am I comfortable with the EA trading intraday gold?

Am I using a risk setting suitable for my account size?

If the answer is no, the correct solution is not to avoid the EA completely. The correct solution is to reduce the risk and test it carefully.

7. Broker and Execution Matter

Gold Oni trades XAUUSD on M5, so broker conditions matter. Spread, slippage, execution delay, and symbol specification can all affect results.

The product page recommends using a hedging account, preferably ECN or Raw Spread, with tight XAUUSD spread. This is especially important because intraday systems can be sensitive to trading costs.

Users should not expect every broker to produce exactly the same entries and exits as the live signal. Different brokers can have different price feeds, spreads, stop levels, execution quality, and liquidity. Small differences can cause some trades to trigger on one broker but not another.

This does not automatically mean the EA is wrong. It means the user should choose the trading environment carefully.

8. User Feedback and Support

The product page currently shows multiple user reviews. Several users mention that they like the trading style, especially the fact that trades have hard Stop Loss protection. One user also highlighted responsive support and fast implementation of a useful protection feature after a real trading situation.

This is important because an EA is not only code. For live trading, support matters. Users may need help with broker setup, account size, risk settings, VPS, symbol name, spread conditions, or version updates.





Positive feedback does not guarantee future performance, but it gives buyers another point to evaluate: whether the developer continues supporting the product after release.

9. What Users Should Understand Before Buying

Gold Oni has shown a strong start on the live signal, but users should still approach it correctly.

Important points:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold trading can be volatile.

Broker conditions can change the result.

Users should start with conservative risk.

Small accounts should request suitable settings before running live.

Do not increase risk only because recent results are good.

The current live results are impressive, but the safest way to use any EA is to think in months and years, not days.

10. Final Opinion: Why Gold Oni Deserves Attention

After nearly 3 months of live signal observation, Gold Oni has shown a strong combination of profit, trade frequency, and risk control.

The account started with 10,000 USD and reached 12,000.79 USD. The growth is 18.52%, with a maximal balance drawdown of 7.19%. There are already 159 trades, which gives users enough data to begin evaluating the strategy seriously.

The strongest point is not only the profit. The strongest point is the structure:

Clear Stop Loss

No martingale

No grid

No averaging recovery

Controlled deposit load

Real live signal for verification

For users who are looking for a gold EA with structured risk management, Gold Oni is worth serious consideration.

However, the correct way to use it is not to chase profit aggressively. The correct way is to use proper risk, choose a good broker, run it on a stable VPS, and evaluate performance over a reasonable period.

Official Links

Gold Oni Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2369994

Gold Oni Product Page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176682

If you are interested in Gold Oni, please check the live signal, read the product description carefully, test the EA properly, and contact the author for suitable settings based on your account size and broker conditions.