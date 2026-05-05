[$3,640] GOLD Scalping Session || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

In today's session I took 2 sell trades on GOLD M30 and closed a total profit of $3,640.

Both trades came from the same M30 supply zone. The area was clear, a well-defined zone where price had previously reacted strongly, and I was waiting for price to return to it.

Before I entered, I checked the Quant Direction indicator. The Intraday and Swing dimensions were both showing a bearish reading above 70%. That told me the market was consistently leaning bearish across multiple timeframes, not just on the M30. So when price came back into the zone, the direction was already confirmed from above.

Both trades were placed manually by clicking the zone label next to the supply zone on the chart, a simple one-click entry method built into the Supply Demand EA ProBot.





👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023

👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645





👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









✅ 2 Sell trades on the XAUUSD M30 Supply Zone — Total profit: $3,640

In the video below you can see the full session, how I identified the zone, what the Quant Direction dashboard was showing at the time of entry, and how I managed both trades from open to close.











