NOW ONLY PROFIT

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1 trading mode - LIVE SIGNAL
3 trades mode - LIVE SIGNAL
Guys, GRABBER BOT has launched, and only profit lies ahead! There are no other options!
Choose the 1-trade trading mode and trade super-safely, or choose the 3-trade trading mode and achieve maximum profitability!
Why GRABBER BOT is better than 90% of other trading bots on the MQL5 market:
- Multi-currency portfolio - simultaneous trading on 11 assets
- An adaptive stop loss is used, which protects each transaction from loss.
- no martingale
- verified trading history
- a time-tested strategy
1 trading mode - LIVE SIGNAL
3 trades mode - LIVE SIGNAL